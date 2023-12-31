Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 126,037 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 361.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 114.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

