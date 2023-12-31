Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.07 and a 200-day moving average of $311.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.63.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

