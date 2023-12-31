Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 32,030 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1,642.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TPH opened at $35.40 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

