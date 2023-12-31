Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

