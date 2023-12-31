Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

