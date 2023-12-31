Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 919.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

