Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $686,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

