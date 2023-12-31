Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $6,115,810. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

