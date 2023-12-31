Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,916 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $180,458,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average of $405.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

