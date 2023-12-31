Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.