Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

