Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,164,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $338.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.