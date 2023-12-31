Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

FITB opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.