Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,292 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

