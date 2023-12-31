FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in FMC by 66.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $63.05 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

