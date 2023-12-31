Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

