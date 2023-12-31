Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 181 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.92 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

