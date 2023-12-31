Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Z opened at $57.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $183,984.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

