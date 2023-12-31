GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.78. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

