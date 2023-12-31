Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

