Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 19,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 109,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The firm has a market cap of £100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grit Real Estate Income Group news, insider David Love purchased 52,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,873.95 ($10,005.02). In other news, insider David Love bought 52,493 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,873.95 ($10,005.02). Also, insider Leon van de Moortele bought 46,000 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £7,820 ($9,936.47). Insiders acquired a total of 193,393 shares of company stock worth $3,182,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

