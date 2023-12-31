Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

