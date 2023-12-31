Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.