IFP Advisors Inc Has $105,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.74 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

