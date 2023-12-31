IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,670 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on CVI

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.