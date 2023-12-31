Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

