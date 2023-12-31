Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $269,800.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

