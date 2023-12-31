Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

