Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

