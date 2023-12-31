Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,023 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 203,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XLG opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.