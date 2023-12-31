iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,172,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

