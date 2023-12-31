iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOA. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

