iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

