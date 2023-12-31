JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.