JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

