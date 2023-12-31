KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

