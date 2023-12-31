Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

