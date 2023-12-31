Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after buying an additional 149,588 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.