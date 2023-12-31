NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.