NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.