Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Holdings Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUEM. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $609,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

