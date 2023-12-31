O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $950.08 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $959.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.