Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

