Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.98 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

