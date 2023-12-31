Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,413 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.