Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,795 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PFXF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

