Private Trust Co. NA Has $138,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $59.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

