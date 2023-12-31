Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,891 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

