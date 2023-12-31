ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.