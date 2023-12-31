Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.15 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

